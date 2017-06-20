Darren Sproles' Pop Warner Highlights Are Absolutely Amazing

Darren Sproles has been making defenders look silly for a long, long time.

The versatile Philadelphia Eagles running back turned 34 today, so the Eagles' official Twitter account tweeted out a throwback video of his Pop Warner highlights. The sheer number of ankles Sproles breaks in this 59-second clip is astonishing:

Happy birthday to RB @DarrenSproles, who's been making them miss since his Pop Warner days.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/u1mzvan472 — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) June 20, 2017

According to a 2009 Sports Illustrated article, one pee-wee football league actually banned Sproles from running sweeps. Why? Because Sproles on a sweep was essentially a guaranteed touchdown. When the entire league is changing a rule for just one player, that's dominance.

Sproles hasn't grown too much since his Pop Warner days—he's currently listed at 5-foot-6—but his elusiveness still embarrasses defenders. Though he's rarely been used as a starting running back in the NFL, his 19,011 career all-purpose yards are the eighth-most in NFL history.

