Houston's Ed Oliver May Be College Football's Most Athletic DT Ever

I don't know how you block Ed Oliver.

I'm not sure anyone does.

A 6-foot-3, 290-pound rising junior defensive tackle for the University of Houston, Oliver was a first-team All-American in both his freshman and sophomore seasons. ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay has already projected him to go No. 1 overall in the 2019 NFL Draft.

What makes Oliver such a nightmare? Simple—he's both stronger and faster than anyone assigned to block him. NFL.com recently named Oliver the most freakish athlete in college football, citing truly absurd testing numbers that mesh with the superhuman athleticism he displays on film. From NFL.com:

"(Oliver) can broad jump 10-1, the same as safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, the Miami Dolphins' first-round pick, performed at the combine. Add in Oliver's freakish weight-room strength (650 Squat, 405 Bench Press, 385 Power Clean), and the total package is an ultra-rare combination of physical gifts."

This offseason, Oliver's been putting in work with Houston-based trainer Rischad "Footwork King" Whitfield. Watching him effortlessly glide through speed and agility drills is a jaw-dropping sight:

This is 280 lbs solid moving like a DB . Just another example of why he's the #1 Defensive Tackle in College . Good work today @Edoliver_11 #GoCoogs pic.twitter.com/0ttFbN5Wa3 — Footwork_King (@footwork_king1) March 14, 2018

@Edoliver_11

DT

UH Coogs Another day in the Lab with my dawg . pic.twitter.com/DtybONwy4c — Footwork_King (@footwork_king1) May 31, 2018

That's just unbelievable agility, body control, bend and explosiveness for a dude who's pushing 300 pounds. We'll be keeping an eye on Oliver and his generational skillset this season as he continues to blaze his path to the pros.

READ MORE: