The Best Catch of Week 1 in the NFL Was Made by a Referee

The NFL's opening weekend was, as we all hoped and wanted, incredibly wild. There was a one-legged Aaron Rodgers bringing the Green Bay Packers back from the brink. There was Patrick Mahomes easing any remaining anxieties about how he'd replace Alex Smith. And then there was a ref snagging maybe the best catch of the afternoon.

Sure, Josh Gordon made his return to the end zone with an absurd snag. Yeah, Antonio Brown did the same. But peep this ref's hands! He went up and GOT this ball. I know a team or two (*cough the Cowboys cough*) that could use my man in the slot. Give him a call.