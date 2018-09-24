The Craziest Plays From NFL Week Three

Week three of the NFL season reminded us that pro football players are capable of producing magic on each and every play.

Their superhuman athleticism allows them to make passes, catches and runs that no one else can make.

But this week also reminded us that the men calling the plays are extremely talented, as well.

Our list features a number of high-octane trick plays designed by offensive coordinators to baffle defenses.

Without further adieu, let's take a look at the craziest players from the NFL's third week of action.

Photo Credit: Miami Herald/Getty Images

READ MORE:

The Highest Paid Pro Athletes in 2018

The 21 Oldest Pro Athletes Still Playing in 2018

Doug Baldwin Says Basketball is the Best Workout for Becoming a Better Route Runner