WATCH: An NFL Lineman and a Professional Bodybuilder Go Head-to-Head in This Epic Bench Press Contest

A former NFL offensive lineman and a professional bodybuilder walk into a Bench Press competition.

Who wins?

That's the question the crew at TEST Football Academy sought to answer. The combatants include Kevin Whimpey, a former NFL offensive lineman who put up 39 reps of 225 at his Pro Day, Joel Thomas, an IFBB Pro Bodybuilder, and Terron Beckham, an ultra-jacked cousin of Odell Beckham Jr. who's dabbled in both professional football and professional bodybuilding.

Since these dudes are so dang strong, TEST decided to forgo the standard 225 pounds for 315. Who will reign supreme when these three mountains of muscle collide in a test of upper-body strength and power? Watch the video above to find out.

