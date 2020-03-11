2020 Team CarnoSyn Seizes Their Competitive Edge

An ingredient found in top-of-the-line supplements, CarnoSynÂ® delivers a high-quality form of beta-alanine, a naturally occurring beta amino acid that's essential for the synthesis of muscle carnosine. The more efficiently you synthesize muscle carnosine, the longer your body can delay the onset of muscle fatigue and muscle failure. Paired with a strong work ethic, it's a recipe for maximizing your genetic potential.

Athletes are always looking for an advantage. Whether it's showing up early for a 6 a.m. session at the gym or staying late after practice to take a few extra reps, the best performers alway find a way to get an edge on the competition. That competitive leverage often comes from nutrition and supplementation. One of the best products to help high-performing athletes gain that edge is CarnoSyn® beta-alanine.

An ingredient found in top-of-the-line supplements, CarnoSyn® delivers a high-quality form of beta-alanine, a naturally occurring beta amino acid that's essential for the synthesis of muscle carnosine. The more efficiently you synthesize muscle carnosine, the longer your body can delay the onset of muscle fatigue and muscle failure. Paired with a strong work ethic, it's a recipe for maximizing your genetic potential.

From NFL players to Olympians and legendary trainers, the 2020 Team CarnoSyn® roster is loaded with athletes who will stop at nothing to achieve their dreams—and who live by the mantra "Today I Will."

Nate Stanley, Iowa Hawkeyes, Quarterback

At 6-4 and 240 pounds, Nate Stanley is the prototypical NFL quarterback with a strong arm and big frame. Stanley was a rock for the Hawkeyes offense, starting all 39 games in his final three seasons at Iowa. He ranks second all-time in Hawkeyes history for touchdown passes (68) and career passing yards (8,302). He was a proven winner in his biggest games, going 3-0 in three bowl games. He is expected to be a mid-round selection in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Stanley's 75-yarder against No. 18 Mississippi State in the 2019 Outback Bowl was a Hawkeyes bowl record for a TD pass.

Stanley led Iowa to a 27-12 record during his tenure as the Hawkeyes starter.

Myles Hartsfield, Ole Miss, Defensive Back

Myles Hartsfield was a former four-star prospect according to Scout.com and was named the No. 1 prep school safety by 247Sports when he signed with Ole Miss with the class of 2016. Hartsfield was a four-year starter at Ole Miss, alternating between cornerback and free safety over 48 collegiate games. As a senior in 2019 he matched his 2018 season with 41 tackles. He also compiled 2.5 tackles for loss, a sack and an interception.

Kyle Murphy, Rhode Island, Offensive Lineman

Kyle Murphy is a versatile offensive line prospect. His performance at the 2020 NFL Combine likely intrigued teams looking to add quality depth to their roster. Murphy, a team captain at Rhode Island, was named second team Associated Press All-American and received first team All-Colonial Athletic Association honors after starting 12 games at left tackle as a senior.The 6-3, 316-pound Murphy anchored an offensive line that allowed just 2.17 sacks per game despite his team averaging a league-high 42 pass attempts per game.

Tuzar Skipper, Pittsburgh Steelers, Linebacker

A defensive end out of the University of Toledo in 2019, Skipper racked up 60 tackles, 8.5 sacks and 11.5 tackles for loss en route to third-team All-MAC honors . During the pre-draft process, he posted some numbers that assuredly caught the attention of NFL personnel.

Skipper was initially an undrafted free agent for the Steelers who made Pittsburgh's 53-man roster coming out of camp, but was waived shortly prior to their first regular-season game. The New York Giants proceeded to poach him off waivers, and he totaled 3 tackles and a half sack over his six games on their active roster. He was moved to their practice squad in late October, and the Steelers snatched him back to their own active roster in November.

"Happy, happy, happy," Skipper told reporters after his first practice back in Pittsburgh. "You don't understand, my cheek muscles aren't strong enough to keep the smile off my face."

While preparing for his Pro Day at TEST Football Academy, Skipper began supplementing with CarnoSyn® beta-alanine, a ritual he continues to this day. CarnoSyn® delivers a high-quality form of beta-alanine, a naturally occurring beta amino acid that's essential for the synthesis of muscle carnosine. The more efficiently you synthesize muscle carnosine, the longer your body can delay the onset of muscle fatigue and muscle failure.

In spite of Skipper's high metabolism, the intense training routine supported by CarnoSyn® beta-alanine helped him pack on twelve pounds of lean muscle.

He also saw significant enhancements in his speed, strength and explosiveness. At UT's Pro Day in March, Skipper put up an astonishing 30 reps on the Bench Press—a total which would've ranked second among all edge defenders at the 2019 NFL Combine. He supplemented that spectacular feat of strength with a 10-foot-7 Broad Jump.

You can also expect him to be among the hardest workers in the building.

"The dog mentality is basically never letting someone outwork you," says Skipper. "You are always outworking the next man in front of you, even your teammates. It's the first one in the weight room and the last one out. First one on the field, last one-off type of thing."

The most respected names in sports nutrition trust CarnoSyn® and ONLY CarnoSyn®.

CarnoSyn® beta-alanine is available in two different forms—instant release and sustained release—offering two ways to dose. When used in tandem, the combination gives athletes the ability to stack their dosing for even more performance gains.

