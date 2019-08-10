Jets Head Coach Gets Jacked Up On Smelling Salts Before Kick-Off

Point is, the guy's maniacally dedicated. And before the Jets' preseason game against the New York Giants, Gase's legend as the ultimate "football guy" continued to grow. Because despite the fact he reportedly drinks five or six 20-ounce cups of coffee a day, he needed a little extra pick-me-up before kick-off.

The New York Jets first-year head coach has built a reputation for being a bit over-the-top in his work habits. He's known for watching film for 16 straight hours at a time. His office intentionally has no windows so he's not distracted by the cycle of the sun. He once left his wife's side minutes after she'd given birth so he wouldn't be late for a meeting with Peyton Manning.

There are plenty of intense coaches in the NFL, but Adam Gase might be the maddest of them all.

His solution? Smelling salts:

Find someone who loves you the way Adam Gase loves pregame smelling salts. pic.twitter.com/ZzhT3jRb5Y — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) August 8, 2019

Smelling salts are commonly used by pro athletes to increase alertness and consciousness, but you rarely see a coach partaking. You can read all about how and why they work (and when they're appropriate to use) in our definitive guide on the topic.

As crazy as Gase may seem to outsiders, he's beloved by many of his assistants and players. This article from The Athletic's Dan Pompei is a highly entertaining read on his idiosyncrasies as well as his football genius.

Despite Gase being extremely ready for some football, the Jets did fall to the Giants, 31-22.

