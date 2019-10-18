Lions Fans Are Buying Billboards All Over Detroit to Roast NFL Refs

By now, you've probably heard about the referees who seemed to be out to get the Lions during their clash against the Green Bay Packers on Monday Night Football.

Detroit Lions fans feel screwed.

Again.

Over the last couple days, billboards have begun appearing throughout the Detroit area depicting a referee wearing a "cheese head"—a classic piece of Packer fan attire:

Idk who the hero is that funded these billboards popping up around Detroit but we don't deserve you. #OnePride pic.twitter.com/sjGTkmuet8 — Bobby Janiec (@BobbyJaniec) October 17, 2019

What inspired these billboards?

After jumping out to a 13-0 lead over the Packers on Monday night, the Lions were ultimately defeated by 1 point on a last-second field goal.

Several questionable calls went against the Lions, but it was the two supposed illegal hands to the face penalties called on defensive end Trey Flowers that were most absurd.

How are either of these illegal hands to the face on Flowers?

If anything, Packers LT David Bakhtiari had HIS hands in Trey Flowers' face on these two plays #DETvsGB pic.twitter.com/exnuYckIJK — Kevin Boilard (@247KevinBoilard) October 15, 2019

That's just a dude with long arms trying to create some separation by getting a hand on the offensive lineman's chest. Even more perplexing, these were the first instances of Flowers being called for illegal hands to the face in over 50 career NFL games.

Both penalties extended Packers' drives, and the second one set them up for the chip-shot game-winning field goal as time expired.

This is not the first time Lions fans have erected billboards mocking NFL referees.

Per ESPN, it is the same group of anonymous Lions fans who purchased anti-ref billboards several times throughout the 2015 season who paid for these new installations.

