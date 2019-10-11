Matt Breida's Speed and Strength Testing Numbers Are Mind-Blowing

Breida took it to the house on the first play for the Niners offense pic.twitter.com/faj4n2RfYD

Breida, a third-year running back for the San Francisco 49ers, was clocked at 22.30 mph on this explosive 83-yard rushing touchdown:

No NFL ball carrier has achieved a faster foot speed this season than Matt Breida.

In fact, that's the fastest speed by a ball carrier over the last three seasons.

Breida's still flying mostly under the radar, but his 6.5 yards per carry currently lead the NFL.

For those in the know, Breida's one of the sport's freakiest athletes.

Coming out of Georgia Southern University, Breida was not invited to the NFL Combine. But at his Pro Day, he put some mind-blowing numbers:

4.38 40-Yard Dash

42-inch Vertical Jump

11-Foot-2 Broad Jump

23 reps on the Bench Press

Dating back to 2000, just two running backs at the NFL Combine have recorded a higher vertical jump or a faster 40-Yard Dash.

"He ran a 4.38 and matched that with a 42-inch vertical," 49ers general manager John Lynch told ESPN in 2018. "That's rare power and speed, and then you turn on the film and that matches it."

For reference, noted athletic freak Saquon Barkley recorded a 4.40 40-Yard Dash, a 40-inch Vertical Jump, a 10-foot-10 Broad Jump and 21 reps on the Bench Press at the 2018 NFL Combine.

As a student-athlete at Nature Coast Technical High School (Florida), Breida also kept himself busy by wrestling in the winter and running track in the spring—a potent multi-sport recipe for any football player.

Next time you watch Breida create something out of nothing or turn a sliver of daylight into six points, keep in mind that you're witnessing perhaps the most athletic player in football today.

Photo Credit: Michael Zagaris/Getty Images

