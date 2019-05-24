NFL Players Are Organizing a Massive 40-Yard Dash Tournament, and the Field Is Stacked

The tournament will also include one "mystery participant" in both the offensive and defensive divisions, with the winner of each division facing off in the championship. Fans can currentlyÂ vote for who they believe should be the one-seed in both divisions, and according to the event's official Twitter account, only the top eight vote-getters in each division are guaranteed to run.

The tournament has been dubbed "40 Yards of Gold"Â by the event's organizers. According to their website, the event will feature "High-Profile NFL SuperstarsÂ racing Head-to-Head in a high-stakes, one-night extravaganza and will culminateÂ with the Champion of the Offensive Division facing the Champion of the DefensiveÂ Division." Here's the current list of potential participants, along with the 40 time they clocked at the NFL Combine or a Pro Day:

Who's the fastest player in the NFL? The debate may finally be put to rest thanks to a new 40-Yard Dash tournament that will include many of the league's top speedsters.

Ted Ginn Jr., 4.37

Kareem Hunt, 4.62

Jeff Badet, 4.27

Corey Coleman, 4.39

Robby Anderson, 4.36

Richie James, 4.48

Kevin Snead, 4.22

Damiere Byrd, 4.28

Christian Blake, 4.56

Jacoby Ford, 4.28

Alvin Kamara, 4.53

Mark Ingram, 4.53

Jakeem Grant, 4.34

Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, 4.33

Trae Waynes, 4.31

John Franklin III, 4.40

Rashard Robinson, 4.49

Kevin Byard, 4.46

Donte Jackson, 4.32

Jerome Baker, 4.53

Terrell Sinkfield, 4.19 (unofficial)

Budda Baker, 4.45

Quinton Dunbar, 4.44

Jalen Myrick, 4.28

Charles James II, 4.4 (private workout)

T.J. Green, 4.34



Perhaps unsurprisingly, every known potential participant ran track in high school. People are apparently sleeping on Baltimore Ravens running back Mark Ingram:

Based on general twitter reactions, people have different opinions on who will win but all pretty much agree Mark Ingram will finish last. https://t.co/8tvRyvYBVh — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) May 24, 2019

Ingram didn't clock the fast pre-draft time of these participants, not by a long shot, but there's reason to believe he's gotten significantly faster since entering the league. His work with XPE Sports and their SHREDMill likely has a lot to do with that. There's reason to believe the results of the tournament will have an impact on the players' speed and acceleration ratings in Madden, so you know it's going to get heated. Who do you think will take the tournament? Is there anyone missing from the tournament you'd like to see run? Let us know on our Facebook page.

Photo Credit: @40yardsofgold on Instagram

