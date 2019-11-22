NFL Prospects Call This Little-Known Supplement a 'Secret Weapon' for Training Gains

Many rely on TEST to prepare them for the biggest job interview of their lifeâthe NFL Combine. In just 4-6 weeks, Dunn and his staff strive to squeeze as much measurable improvement out of the prospects as possible, as just a couple inches in a Vertical Jump or a few reps on the Bench Press can shift the fortunes of an NFL hopeful.

As Owner and CEO of TEST Football Academy in Martinsville, New Jersey, Dunn's helped over 250 college football players realize their dream of turning pro.

Kevin Dunn knows what it takes to produce athletic excellence.

The results they often achieve in that small window of time are nothing short of remarkable.

At TEST, Green Bay Packers rookie safety Darnell Savage shaved .26 seconds off his 40-Yard Dash and added 6.5 inches to his Broad Jump. His explosive combine performance propelled him into the first round of this year's draft. TEST also helped Oakland Raiders rookie tight end Foster Moreau fly up the draft boards after an eye-popping combine that included a 4.11 Short Shuttle, a 4.66 40-Yard Dash and 22 reps on the Bench Press.

Such improvements require a relentless mindset and a body capable of handling anything thrown its way. NFL prospects at TEST often spend 4-5 hours a day working out. To maximize the impact of every single rep, Dunn has his athletes supplement with CarnoSyn®.

"Our goal is to try to find the secret weapons. You have tools in the toolbox you use to try to get guys to the next level. One of those secret weapons has become CarnoSyn®," says Dunn. "(It's been) one of the game-changers for us, because guys are able to finish their workouts, able to get more reps, able to endure more."

CarnoSyn® beta-alanine delivers a high-quality form of beta-alanine, a naturally occurring beta amino acid that's essential for the synthesis of muscle carnosine. The more efficiently you synthesize muscle carnosine, the longer your body can delay the onset of muscle fatigue and muscle failure. Paired with a strong work ethic, it's a recipe for maximizing your genetic potential.

CarnoSyn® allows athletes not just to endure tremendous amounts of training intensity and volume, but thrive because of it. It's not unusual for TEST athletes to gain 5-10 pounds of muscle during the pre-combine process. CarnoSyn®, which is backed by science and certified to contain no banned substances, builds better athletes from the inside-out.

"It allows them to work out harder. They can train better. They can get more explosive," says Dunn.

"This is a very big, important part of our supplementation schedule. Because having products that are going to work just as hard as these guys are working in this facility, (that's) remarkable. That's a very big deal. We're talking about millions of dollars on the line here with some of these players. When you have something as important as the NFL Combine that's literally right here at your fingertips, you want to make sure you're doing everything possible to elevate and enhance your draft status. These guys are willing to do that. They want the weapons, they want the tools, and we're giving it to them."

