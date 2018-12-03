NFL Week 13: All the Best Stuff You Missed

Are the Los Angeles Chargers legit Super Bowl contenders?

Can the Denver Broncos make the playoffs?

Is Odell Beckham Jr. a better quarterback than Eli Manning?

Week 13 of NFL action created plenty of hot takes and amazing highlights. Let's get you caught up on the best stuff you missed.

Photo Credit: Al Bello/Getty Images

READ MORE:

The Craziest Plays of Saquon Barkley's Rookie Season

The 11 Most Unbelievable Catches of DeAndre Hopkins' NFL Career (So Far)

11 NFL Players With Absurd Vertical Jumps

The 13 Greatest Super Bowl Ads Ever Created