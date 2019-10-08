Nick Bosa Taunts Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma With Sack Celebration

Bosa, a rookie defensive end for the San Francisco 49ers, racked up 2 sacks, 3 tackles for loss, a forced fumble and 5 QB hits in a dominant 31-3 49ers victory.

And it couldn't have gone much worse for Baker Mayfield.

Monday Night Football couldn't have gone much better for Nick Bosa.

Mayfield, the Cleveland Browns' second-year quarterback, completed just 8 of his 22 passes while being sacked four times, throwing two interceptions, and fumbling twice.

Although this was the first NFL meeting between Bosa and Mayfield, the two have a history.

On Sept. 9, 2017, Mayfield led the Oklahoma Sooners to a victory over Bosa's Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium.

After the game, Mayfield passionately swung the Oklahoma flag before planting it at the 50-yard line of OSU's home field. It was a move which ticked off many a Buckeye faithful.

Back in 2017, Baker Mayfield planted the Oklahoma flag on the Ohio State midfield logo..... Nick Bosa didn't forget and did the flag plant celebration after sacking Mayfield tonight! pic.twitter.com/RELxZKEquZ — #BusinessAintBoomin (@ftbeard_17) October 8, 2019

Shortly before the end of the first half of Monday's game, Bosa brought down Mayfield to force an intentional grounding. He then mimicked Mayfield's celebration from over two years earlier:

Nick Bosa sacks Baker Mayfield and PLANTS THE FLAG pic.twitter.com/RbzYOqDbem — Barstool OSU (@BarstoolOSU) October 8, 2019

"I think everybody knows what that was for," Bosa told ESPN. "I just wanted to get payback. He had it coming."

Bosa reportedly came up with the celebration last week in conjunction with Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard, another former Buckeye.

Bosa continued to say Mayfield was rattled by the 49ers pass rush all game.

"I don't know how anybody thought he would be able to see over Arik [Armstead] and [DeForest] Buck[ner]," Bosa said. "But he was panicking. He was double clutching, rolling back and forth. We had him rattled all game."

