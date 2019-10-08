Nick Bosa Taunts Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma With Sack Celebration

Over two years ago, Mayfield planted an Oklahoma flag at the 50-yard line of Ohio Stadium. On Monday, Bosa, a former Buckeye, got his revenge.



Monday Night Football couldn't have gone much better for Nick Bosa.

And it couldn't have gone much worse for Baker Mayfield.

Bosa, a rookie defensive end for the San Francisco 49ers, racked up 2 sacks, 3 tackles for loss, a forced fumble and 5 QB hits in a dominant 31-3 49ers victory.

Mayfield, the Cleveland Browns' second-year quarterback, completed just 8 of his 22 passes while being sacked four times, throwing two interceptions, and fumbling twice.

Although this was the first NFL meeting between Bosa and Mayfield, the two have a history.

On Sept. 9, 2017, Mayfield led the Oklahoma Sooners to a victory over Bosa's Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium.

After the game, Mayfield passionately swung the Oklahoma flag before planting it at the 50-yard line of OSU's home field. It was a move which ticked off many a Buckeye faithful.

Shortly before the end of the first half of Monday's game, Bosa brought down Mayfield to force an intentional grounding. He then mimicked Mayfield's celebration from over two years earlier:

"I think everybody knows what that was for," Bosa told ESPN. "I just wanted to get payback. He had it coming."

Bosa reportedly came up with the celebration last week in conjunction with Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard, another former Buckeye.

Bosa continued to say Mayfield was rattled by the 49ers pass rush all game.

"I don't know how anybody thought he would be able to see over Arik [Armstead] and [DeForest] Buck[ner]," Bosa said. "But he was panicking. He was double clutching, rolling back and forth. We had him rattled all game."

Topics: FOOTBALL | NEWS | OHIO STATE BUCKEYES | CLEVELAND BROWNS | NFL | OHIO STATE FOOTBALL | OKLAHOMA FOOTBALL | BAKER MAYFIELD